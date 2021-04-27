Ball had 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Clippers.

Ball was one of four New Orleans starters that surpassed the 15-point mark, but the point guard also paced the team in assists while finishing second in rebounds, so he delivered a complete effort across the board. Ball has now scored at least 15 points in three of his last four games while also finding ways to contribute steadily on the box score on a nightly basis. He's averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during that four-game stretch.