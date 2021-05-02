Ball had 33 points (10-21 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in Saturday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

The extra five minutes helped, but it was still one of the best games of Ball's NBA career. He tied his season and career high with eight made threes and notched his first-ever 30-point game. For good measure, Ball tacked on 11 rebounds -- his second most in any game this season -- to go with his eight assists. Over the last five games, Ball has racked up 14 total steals.