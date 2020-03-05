Ball ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Mavericks.

Ball matched his career-high with seven triples, once again flaunting his fantasy-friendly game. The Pelicans are pushing for a playoff spot and Ball is going to be getting heavy minutes, at least for the foreseeable future. Over the past month, Ball is flirting with first-round value and it appears he is finally beginning to put things together alongside a number of players who can be considered ball-dominant.