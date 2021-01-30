Ball (ankle) is starting Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Ball was limited to just 16 minutes on the floor Wednesday after he tweaked his ankle during the game, but he'll be able to return against the Bucks. He isn't expected to have any playing time restrictions in Friday's matchup. Over the last four contests, Ball is averaging 10.3 points and 5.0 assists over 24.0 minutes per game.
