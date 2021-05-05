Ball registered 33 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Warriors.

Ball has had a few ups and downs of late but has scored 33 points in two of his last three appearances, and he's cleared the 15-point plateau -- while also contributing heavily in the assists and rebounds categories -- in five of his last seven games. He's averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 11 appearances since returning from injury.