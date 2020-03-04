Ball accumulated 26 points (9-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ball tied his season-high seven made threes in the fast-paced contest, and he was also a force defensively. With the performance, he also became just one of 14 players this season to post at least 26 points, eight assists, three steals and one block. Over Ball's past 10 outings, he's averaging 12.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.5 minutes. Plus, he's shot 42.9 percent from distance.