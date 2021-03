Ball recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Ball had another strong two-way performance. After scoring in double figures every game in February, the guard started the new month by scoring his second highest point total of the season. Ball has been a reliable third option for New Orleans this season, look for that to continue as we approach the second half of the year.