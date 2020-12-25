Ball had six points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3PT), six assists and two rebounds in Friday's loss to the Heat.
After a strong showing on opening night, Ball came back down to earth Friday, hitting just two of his eight attempts from three in 33 minutes. Ball failed to get to the free throw line after drawing six attempts in the opener.
