Ball posted four points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and two blocks in Friday's overtime loss to the Wizards.

Making his return after a four-game absence, Ball was playing under a restriction and held to 20 minutes as the starting point guard. Ball struggled mightily from the field, misfiring on all seven of his three-point attempts and finishing as a game-worst minus-17 in the 117-115 loss.