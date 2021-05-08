Ball recorded 18 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes Friday in the 109-107 loss to the 76ers.

Ball has up-and-down over his last four games, scoring 33, seven, 33 and 18 respectively. Where Ball's consistency has hurt him in that span has been the turnovers, committing 17 of them. He has made his presence felt on the glass, grabbing at least six rebounds in seven straight contests. Up next for the Pelicans is a trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Sunday.