Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with efficiency
Ball had 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3PT, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals during the Pelicans' 116-123 loss against the Mavericks on Friday.
Ball did a good job to fill the stat sheet for the second consecutive match, but he has struggled massively from the floor thus far -- he is hitting just 34.8 percent of his shots and 33.3 percent from three after two games. It's a small-sample size, but Ball must do a better job scoring -- especially on Zion Williamson's absence -- going forward. The Pelicans will visit the Rockets on Saturday.
