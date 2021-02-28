Ball scored 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.

Ball had a strong 21.4 percent usage rate, but struggled mightily with his shot. The performance derailed what had otherwise been a hot stretch for Ball, as he had nailed an average of 4.4 threes on 51.2 percent shooting in his last five games. Even with the down performance, Ball is still averaging a career-best 14.5 points across 30 contests this season.