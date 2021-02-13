Ball supplied 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.

Ball struggled from the field once again, and as it has been the case all season long, the Pelicans found themselves on the losing end of the game when Ball has a poor offensive output. He ended a streak of five straight contests scoring at least 15 points, and while Ball still delivers value due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, his offensive struggles and inconsistencies certainly conspire against his upside.