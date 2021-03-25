Ball removed himself midway through Thursday's practice after apparently aggravating his strained right hip flexor, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The injury had sidelined Ball for the Pelicans' last two games, and his inability to make it through the session doesn't bode well for his chances of making it back for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Of course, Ball may not even be a member of the Pelicans by that point, as New Orleans has been rumored to be engaging in discussions with other teams about moving the point guard ahead of Thursday's deadline. Nickeil Alexander-Walker would continue to see extended run at the point if Ball misses more time or is dealt elsewhere.