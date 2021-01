Ball had a season-high 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT), six rebounds and six assists in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

Ball has been up-and-down to begin the season, but this was one of his more well-rounded performances. The fourth-year guard is yet to score 20 points in any game this season, due in part to his aversion to getting to the free throw line. Through seven games (32.4 MPG), Ball has made just nine trips to the line -- six of those came on opening night.