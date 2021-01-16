Ball (knee) did not practice Saturday and coach Stan Van Gundy noted that Ball will likely be out "days or a week," Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Ball clearly won't be playing Sunday against the Kings, but we can't quite rule him out yet ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Jazz. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has drawn two starts, averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also figures to see an expanded role, though he came off the bench Friday against the Lakers in his return from an eye injury and posted only seven points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 20 minutes.