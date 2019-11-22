Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: To see around 20 minutes
Ball is expected to log around 20 minutes off the bench Thursday against Phoenix, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ball will understandably be eased back into action slowly following a six-game absence. The Pelicans could up his playing time Saturday in Utah if he responds well Thursday.
