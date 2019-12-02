Ball amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.

Ball returned to the lineup following a two-game absence due to illness and snapped a five-game streak in which he failed to earn more than 25 minutes. He drew the start with Kenrich Williams (ankle) sidelined, and unless Williams is ready to return for Tuesday's matchup versus the Mavericks, Ball will likely draw another start.