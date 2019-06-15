Ball (ankle) -- along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft -- has been traded to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After spending his first two seasons in Los Angeles, Ball has been dealt to the Pelicans along with most of his young teammates. Though Ball's first two years have been underwhelming, a change of scenery could prove beneficial. He figures to be the favorite to open the season as New Orleans' starting point guard, presumably next to Jrue Holiday at shooting guard.