Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Typical stat line in preseason win
Ball posted nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during the Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday.
Ball logged his first game action since Jan. 19 and generated what could be considered a trademark stat line for him. The 2017 second overall pick combined solid work as a facilitator and on the boards with an inefficient shooting performance, which accurately describes many of his performances over his first pro seasons. Ball did show some improvement as a shooter in his sophomore campaign (40.6 percent field-goal percentage, compared to 36.0 percent in his rookie season), but his most consistent value in both a real-world and fantasy sense might once again come from his production in rebounds, assists and steals.
