Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Unavailable Wednesday
Ball (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ball was considered questionable due to a stomach virus but won't be able to play versus his former team. Frank Jackson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker figure to see an increased workload in his absence.
