Ball (hip) hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, but the Pelicans are likely eyeing Saturday's game in Miami for the point guard's return to the lineup, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ball was sidelined for Monday's 122-116 loss to the Rockets due to the strained right adductor, marking his second consecutive absence. The Pelicans will see how Ball progresses the next three days before ruling on his status for Thursday, but the early indication is that Jrue Holiday will be in store for one more game as New Orleans' primary point guard. With Holiday sliding over from shooting guard the past two games, J.J. Redick has moved back into the starting five and has racked up 46 points between the contests.