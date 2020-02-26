Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Versatile stat line
Ball finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during the Pelicans' 118-109 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Ball took a hard fall to the floor after being emphatically blocked by Alex Caruso in the fourth quarter. However, he responded in a big way by nailing a transition three on the next possession. Racking up 16 cumulative assists and rebounds still represented the meat of Ball's output --- a figure that is attainable on a nightly basis for Ball in this role.
