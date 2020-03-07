Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Well-rounded in victory
Ball supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes Friday during the Pelican's 110-104 win versus the Heat.
Ball has posted at least five assists and five rebounds in seven straight games. He has also gotten hot from distance, connecting on 17 of his last 28 three-point tries. Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.7 steals through four games in March.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Splendid contributions Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Stellar two-way performance in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Nears triple-double against Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Jack of all trades in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Versatile stat line•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Four steals in easy victory•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.