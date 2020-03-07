Ball supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes Friday during the Pelican's 110-104 win versus the Heat.

Ball has posted at least five assists and five rebounds in seven straight games. He has also gotten hot from distance, connecting on 17 of his last 28 three-point tries. Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.7 steals through four games in March.