Ball and the Pelicans have not agreed on a rookie extension, so Ball will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2021, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ball and the Pelicans will let the extension deadline pass, but Wojnarowski notes that the two sides remain positive about their ability to eventually reach a deal. Ball will play out the 2020-21 season on his rookie deal and will hit restricted free agency in the summer. At that point, the Pelicans will have the opportunity to match any offers Ball receives from another franchise.