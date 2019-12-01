Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Will play Sunday
Ball (illness) will play Sunday against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
After two straight absences due to an illness, Ball will return to the floor Sunday. The former UCLA star will presumably enter the starting lineup with Frank Jackson coming off the bench.
