Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Withheld from practice
Coach Alvin Gentry said Ball (cramps) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Gentry downplayed Ball's absence, stating it was simply precautionary after the point guard experienced cramping in his legs during Monday's loss to the Nets. It doesn't sound like the issue will keep Ball from taking the court Friday against Toronto, but look for his status to clear up closer to game time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Experiences cramping Monday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Full line in Saturday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes eight in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Registers double-double against Houston•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with efficiency•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Slows down in second half of opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.