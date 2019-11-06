Coach Alvin Gentry said Ball (cramps) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Gentry downplayed Ball's absence, stating it was simply precautionary after the point guard experienced cramping in his legs during Monday's loss to the Nets. It doesn't sound like the issue will keep Ball from taking the court Friday against Toronto, but look for his status to clear up closer to game time.