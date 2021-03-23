Ball (hip) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
The 23-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a right hip flexor strain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will receive another start at the point for New Orleans in Ball's absence.
