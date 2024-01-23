Hill agreed to a 10-day contract with New Orleans on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans have already gotten a close-up look at Hill, who attended training camp with the club and has spent the 2023-24 season with their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Hill had been running hot of late for the Squadron, dropping 30 or more points in each of his last three outings while averaging 21.3 points (on 46.4 percent shooting from the field), 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.4 minutes per game over 27 appearances overall. Hill will presumably join the NBA team rather than the G League club for the next week and a half, though he'll likely have difficulty carving out a rotational role with the Pelicans.