Pelicans' Malik Dia: Paces New Orleans in SL win

Dia supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes in Sunday's 81-75 Summer League win over the Suns.

Dia was efficient from inside the arc and dropped a game-high-tying 18 points while coming off the bench Sunday. The 6-foot-9 forward also filled up the stat sheet on the defensive end, matching the game-high mark in combined steals-plus-blocks. The 22-year-old out of Ole Miss is coming off a solid final collegiate campaign in which he averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 24.3 minutes per game across 35 outings.