Louzada is expected to sign a draft and stash deal with the Sydney Kings as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

While playing in the NBL, Louzada will be tutored in English and will have an NBA out clause for the 2020-21 campaign. He has a solid three-point stroke, but needs to gain some weight to handle the forward position in the NBA.

