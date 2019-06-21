Pelicans' Marcos Louzada Silva: Selected by Pels
Louzada Silva was selected by the Pelicans with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
A relatively unknown prospect, Louzada Silva has shot up to the early second round. He projects as a shooting guard and/or small forward at the NBA level, though may need to gain some weight to handle the forward spot. If all else fails, he should be able to knock down three-pointers at a high level.
