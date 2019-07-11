Pelicans' Marcos Louzada Silva: Strong shooting effort in win
Louzada Silva managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during the Pelicans' 99-78 win over the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
The second-round pick is in Las Vegas to gain some seasoning before likely heading off to play professionally in Australia during the coming campaign. So far, so good for Louzada Silva, who's now averaging 12.5 points (on 50.0 percent shooting), 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block across two summer league games. The Brazilian prospect is heralded for his strong shooting, which has been on display over his first pair of contests.
