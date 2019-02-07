Pelicans' Markieff Morris: Dealt to New Orleans

Morris has been traded to the Pelicans in exchange for Wesley Johnson, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris is currently out with a neck injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks, however he is heading to New Orleans. It's unclear what Morris' role will be with the Pelicans, as it may depend on if New Orleans makes any more moves before the deadline. Morris was averaging 11.5 minutes and 5.1 rebounds over 26.0 minutes per game.