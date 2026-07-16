Pelicans' Markquis Nowell: Team-high 20 points in SL loss

Nowell recorded 20 points (3-13 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.

Nowell was inefficient from the field in Wednesday's loss, but he made up for it at the charity stripe to lead the Pelicans in scoring. The Kansas State product last saw NBA regular-season action in 2023-24 with the Raptors, playing in just one game. He's spent the last couple of seasons in the G League but is using the Summer League to showcase his talents in the hopes of catching on with an NBA team for training camp.