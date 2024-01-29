The Pelicans recalled Ryan from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday.

Assuming Ryan is active for Monday's game in Boston, he'll be suiting up for the Pelicans for the first time since Nov. 18 after missing more than two months while recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. The two-way forward was cleared for game action last week and made two appearances for the Squadron, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes between those contests.