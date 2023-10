Ryan signed a two-way contract with New Orleans on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ryan was waived by the Timberwolves on Friday prior to the Pelicans claiming him. He'll provide shooting reinforcement as New Orleans attempts to overcome early-season absences from Trey Murphy (knee) and Naji Marshall (knee). Ryan connected on 38.1 percent of 84 total three-point attempts last season.