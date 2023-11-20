The Pelicans announced Monday that Ryan will be sidelined for approximately 10-to-14 days due to a mild right calf strain.

Ryan is averaging 23.0 minutes per game this season, so his absence will open up significant playing time, especially if CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy (knee) remain sidelined. Jordan Hawkins has the most comparable skill set to Ryan among New Orleans' reserves, so he's an obvious choice to take most of Ryan's minutes, but Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall could also see slightly larger roles until Ryan is cleared to return.