Ryan accumulated 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 134-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Ryan seems to have landed in the right spot after stints with the Celtics, Lakers and Timberwolves over the last two seasons. His shooting acumen at the perimeter has been his strongest suit. He's averaging 6.1 attempts beyond the arc with a conversion percentage of 41.9 percent, which provides an added dimension when he steps in for relief.