Ryan (calf) has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Ryan has missed the Pelicans' past five games due to a mild right calf strain. He was given a 10-to-14-day recovery timeline after being diagnosed with the injury Nov. 20, and he appears to be firmly in line to return at some point during that window. While Ryan is unlikely to be available Wednesday, he could have a better chance at returning to action Friday versus the Spurs. With Trey Murphy (knee) also trending toward a potential return to action Friday, however, the Pelicans may not have room for Ryan in their rotation.