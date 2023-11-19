Ryan closed with 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ryan continues to be a serviceable three-point streaming option, even in standard leagues, connecting on another three triples Saturday. While Jordan Hawkins has elevated his game, Ryan has remained steady, plateauing after a short period of standard league relevance. While he could get hot at any time, his overall upside is too limited to make him anything more than a spot start outside of deeper formats.