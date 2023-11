Ryan will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of NOLA.com reports.

Zion Williamson is getting the night off for rest, as Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set. Ryan has played 21.5 minutes per game through four contests this season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.