Ryan amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over three minutes during Saturday's 106-85 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ryan failed to score in his three minutes, adding to what was a terrible night for the Pelicans. Playing in front of their home fans, the team offered little resistance. Now on the brink of elimination, New Orleans will look to turn things around Monday, in the hope of sending the series back to Oklahoma City.