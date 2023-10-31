Ryan notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-102 loss to the Warriors.

Ryan led all New Orleans bench players in scoring and minutes while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in Monday's blowout loss to Golden State. While taking the court the most he has through three games this season, Ryan reached double figures in scoring for the first time off the Pelicans bench. Ryan has averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.3 minutes so far this season.