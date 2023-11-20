Ryan is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento due to right calf soreness.
Ryan has appeared in each of the Pelicans' first 13 games this season, but it's unclear whether he'll be available against the Kings. If he's unavailable, Jordan Hawkins, Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could see some additional minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Drains three triples in loss•
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Delivers 17 points from bench•
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Heads back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Six threes in Thursday's start•
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Enters starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Matt Ryan: Leads bench offensively in loss•