Ryan (calf) has an upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Ryan has missed the Pelicans' past five games due to a mild right calf strain. Ryan was estimated for a 10-14 day recovery, and he appears to be firmly in line with that window. Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall have been busy in his absence.
