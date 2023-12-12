The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Ryan underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow and will be sidelined for approximately 6-to-8 weeks, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan missed 11 straight games due to elbow soreness, but he was diagnosed with a strain Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday. The sharpshooter was a consistent part of the Pelicans' rotation earlier in the season, averaging 9.3 points in 23.0 minutes across 13 appearances (one start), but he was headed for a reduced role after CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy got cleared to return from lengthy injury-related absences.