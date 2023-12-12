Watch Now:

Coach Willie Green said Monday that Ryan will be out "awhile" with a right elbow strain, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ryan has missed 11 straight contests due to what was being labeled as soreness in his shooting elbow, but he's now been diagnosed with a strain. The sharpshooter carved out a consistent role to start the season, but the Pelicans are getting close to full strength, so Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels will continue to absorb Ryan's missing minutes.

