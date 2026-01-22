Peavy recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pistons.

Peavy turned in the best game of his young career, setting season-high marks in points, threes, rebounds and steals. With Zion Williamson exiting early due to illness, it was Peavy who filled the void. While this performance should probably be viewed as nothing more than an outlier, it wouldn't be surprising to see him step into a larger role down the stretch, if and when New Orleans opts to throw in the towel.