Peavy (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Monday's 102-95 loss to the Hornets.

With interim head coach James Borrego trimming the rotation down to nine Monday, Peavy found himself as the odd man out. The rookie second-round pick had appeared in each of the Pelicans' previous seven games but didn't make a strong case for retaining a regular role on the second unit, as he averaged just 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per contest while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range over that stretch.